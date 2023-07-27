San Rafael panel: Northgate redevelopment plan short on community space

The San Rafael Design Review Board said a proposed overhaul of Northgate mall needs more park space, landscaping and community areas, and less parking.

After a hearing lasting more than three hours last week, the board voted 4-0 to continue the meeting on the proposal for the 45-acre site in Terra Linda to Aug. 22.

The project calls for up to 1,422 residences combined with a mix of restaurants, shops and gathering space.

The board's meeting Wednesday focused specifically on the site plan, pedestrian and bicycle circulation, landscaping and the architecture of the commercial buildings. Deliberation on the residential aspect of the project will take place at the next meeting.

Overall, the board said it was impressed with the developer's dedication to public communication, conducting more than 40 meetings with community stakeholders. The board also thought the applicant offered a slick proposal. There were a few concerns, the board said.

"I think the project is just overdeveloped," said Don Blayney, a board member. The pressures to build housing have likely contributed to that, Blayney said.

Blayney said he would like to see the proposed 50,000-square-foot "town square" doubled. One way to do it is to eliminate a planned dog park and planned parking stalls.

"It's unfortunate there's not more open space in this project," he said. "You have the one clustered Town Center. It would be nice to have little satellite areas of open space also, so smaller groups could get together and meet there, maybe a building dedicated to the community."

Merlone Geier Partners, which bought the property in 2017, calls the proposed development "Northgate Town Square." The plan is slated to be completed in two phases because it's such a large-scale project.

If all goes according to plan, developers intend to construct a majority of the housing beginning in 2025. The second phase is set to begin in 2040. Overall, the project aims to mix transit-oriented housing with community space, retail and restaurants.

The project has received mixed reviews from the community. Housing and sustainability advocates cheered the plan. Critics, mostly neighbors of the site, said some buildings would be too tall for the residential neighborhood and worried about traffic and noise.

The project has undergone several iterations, each influenced by comments from community members and public officials. In the latest revision, the project team has enhanced its bicycle and pedestrian paths throughout the project.

The new features would separate people on foot and bikes from motorists. Paths would be raised onto sidewalks connecting to a town square area that would feature a park, a dog park, an outdoor movie screen and an area for concerts and special events.

Some critics complained that with the advent of electric bikes, it would be best to separate bicyclists and pedestrians, too.

Regarding the commercial aspect, residents said they are opposed to inviting new chain stores into town, and they objected to the two planned drive-thru restaurants that would occupy space on the Las Gallinas Avenue.

Board member Stewart Summers said In-n-Out Burger operates a restaurant with no drive-thru in Strawberry and "they're very successful, so I think I'm not in support of the drive-thrus."

He and residents were concerned about environmental impacts of idling cars, as well as queuing and traffic problems.

Summers also suggested the developers consider adding a music venue, like Hopmonk Tavern, which operates a restaurant and concert space at the Vintage Oaks Shopping Center in Novato.

Panelist Michael Alexin said he would like to make sure there are as few artificial landscaping elements as possible.

"I think with climate change and looking at the city, the only thing that saves San Rafael are our trees," he said, asking the developer to add flowers and natural landscape elements.

An environmental review of the project is underway. The draft environmental impact report is expected to be released this fall.