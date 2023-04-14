San Rafael planning board approves 162-apartment project

The San Rafael Planning Commission has approved a 162-apartment project of seven to eight stories at 1515 Fourth St.

The mixed-use development was submitted under the state density bonus law and the Housing Accountability Act. The laws provide developers several benefits while preventing municipal officials from denying projects based on subjective standards.

The project has drawn the attention of both critics and proponents of high-density housing.

"It's a tough one, but I think change is hard," said Samina Saude, chair of the commission. "And I think this is a step that our city has to make."

The commission voted 3-1 on Tuesday to approve the plan. Commissioners Aldo Mercado and Shingai Samudzi were absent. The period to appeal to the City Council is five days. As of Thursday April 11, no appeal had been filed.

Commissioners said the city is faced with state housing mandates to plan for 3,222 new dwellings over the next eight years, and that high-density housing is more sustainable, environmentally friendly and productive than single-family homes.

Commissioners said they had concerns about the building mass, the shadow it could cast on its neighbors, the lighting impact, on-street parking and traffic safety, particularly on Shaver Street on the west side of the project site, where the driveway is planned.

"But at the end of the day it's going to help solve a lot of problems," commissioner Jon Haveman said. "It's going to solve housing problems generally, workforce housing specifically. That's going to help to grow the economy and provide stability to local businesses."

Commissioner Jon Previtali, who cast the dissenting vote, said he agreed with his colleagues that "we need a building like this."

However, he said, "I don't think it's a fully baked project, I'm sorry to say." He said he wanted to see the developer come up with a plan to address safety concerns on Shaver Street.

The project site is a 0.88-acre lot between Shaver Street on the west and E Street on the east. A vacant bank building on the property is set to be demolished to make way for the complex.

Monahan Pacific, a San Rafael firm, wants to build the complex with a 8,900-square-foot commercial space, a gallery space, a reception area, club rooms, an outdoor pool and a courtyard on the ground floor. The project would provide a two-level garage, a bicycle storage room and 116 parking spaces. The project also would include a lounge room and two roof decks.

The residences would be one- or two-bedroom apartments. Nine apartments would be on the ground floor, while floors two through seven would house the remaining 153. Of those, 13 apartments would be designated as below-market rate, allowing for a 32.5% density bonus.

The project is subject to the city's downtown precise plan, said Jeff Ballantine, a city planner. The planning document includes objective design standards, a set of criteria for the type of development city officials have indicated they want to see. It is a form-based code, so there is no cap on the number of residences that could be proposed per acre, similar to many jurisdictions, Ballantine said.

Developer Tom Monahan said the original plans called for 234 apartments, and after meeting with community stakeholders, the project team reduced that several times before arriving at 162 apartments. He said he understands that it is still a big project.

"We understand the context of San Rafael," he said. "We've been developing in San Rafael for years, and we're really trying to find the right balance of a project."

The project had several opponents, mostly those who lived on nearby streets. A sticking point was the driveway on Shaver Street, a narrow road where residents say there are daily parking battles and clipped rearview mirrors.

"There's fistfights out there. There's glass on the street. I pick it up every single day," said Mark McAlonan, owner of Cains Tire at the corner of Fourth and Shaver streets.

Ballantine said the plan calls for removing the parking off Shaver Street and placing it on E Street instead. The move would offer a net-zero change in on-street parking spaces, he said.

Resident Susan Bradford said offering 13 below-market rate apartments out of 162 is "meaningless."

"These units are probably going to be exceedingly overpriced," Bradford said. "You aren't really thinking about he people who need housing, who can't afford those kind of prices. You're not providing for them."

The project has many supporters. Some said they grew up in Marin and now that they're working professionals, they've struggled to find housing in the county. Some said they work in San Rafael but live elsewhere and commute because there isn't viable housing.

"This, along with projects like it, are exactly what our local businesses need to thrive today and into the future," said Joe McCallum, a real estate agent and board member of the San Rafael Chamber of Commerce.

"This development will stimulate local businesses, like mine. It offers housing for our workforce, like mine," said David Hayden, owner of Il Davide Restaurant in downtown San Rafael. "We need development, we need housing, we need more people to come downtown."