San Rafael renews business district assessment

The San Rafael City Council has voted unanimously to renew the Downtown San Rafael Business Improvement District assessments for 2024.

The assessments, which are collected during the business license renewal process, are on a scale based on business type and location. Businesses along the main Fourth Street corridor pay a premium, while those in the West End pay lower rates.

The assessments range from $25 for a personal service practitioner, like a salon in the West End, up to $425 for a bank or financial institution on the main drag.

For 2023, the city has collected $65,044 in assessment revenue, which is lower than the pre-pandemic average of $83,000, indicating that some payments are delinquent or unpaid.

Micah Hinkle, the city's economic development director, said about 93% of the businesses paid the assessment.

Despite another year of below-average assessment revenue, city staffers recommended the fee it charges proprietors remain unchanged while officials explore a switch to property-based assessments, which could boost revenue.

"Every dollar that is gained through the assessment is so precious," said Councilmember Eli Hill, who serves as the city's liaison on the business improvement district, or BID.

Hill said he respected the district's director, Sarah Tipple, for her ability to "stretch every dollar."

"I'm amazed at what we're able to do with the budget that we have," Hill said. "Between the events and making sure that we're attracting our community members and even folks from out of town, each event seems to get better and better every year."

The district formed in 1979 with 125 businesses along Fourth Street between Lincoln Avenue and E Street. In 2013, the City Council approved an expansion to the West End and some side streets, growing the membership base to about 700.

Earlier this year, the pandemic-strained district was thrown a lifeline as it was facing a potential third year of revenue losses. The City Council voted unanimously to approve a two-year contract with the Chamber of Commerce to help re-energize the district.

The city also approved an economic development strategy that focuses on business expansion, attraction and retention. One of the plan's objectives is switching to a property-based assessment fee to engage the landlords and generate more revenue toward improving the downtown corridor.

Tipple, whose position is part time, said the district cut costs and increased fundraising through marketing and events.

The district hired a part-time social media director to grow followers and increase its digital reach by more than 200%, Tipple said.

The district-sponsored May Madness car show netted more than $18,000 in profit, and the Hops and Vines Stroll event cleared $4,000.

The district also launched a few new initiatives, including a "downtown eats passport," in which participants collect stamps via a smartphone app on a digital passport by eating at participating restaurants, Tipple said. Those who filled out their passports were eligible to enter to win a $100 gift card.

"It's been a pleasure watching the BID expand and make such a difference in downtown San Rafael," Councilmember Maribeth Bushey said.

"The BID is integral to have a successful downtown business," Mayor Kate Colin said. "It's both the dollars that are raised but it's also the community that's built among the business owners."

"Having the BID in the chamber, a union as it were," Colin said, "will enable holistic decision to be made going forward."