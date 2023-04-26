San Rafael settles rent litigation with low-income complex

After a 16-month battle, San Rafael and the owners of the R.V. Park of San Rafael have reached a settlement to protect tenants under a rent stabilization ordinance.

The city sued the park in December 2021 for seeking rent increases above the ordinance limit. The ordinance caps the park's rent increases at 75% of consumer price index adjustments.

The suit targeted Donna Chessen, who owned the property at the time, and Harmony Communities, which managed it. Now Harmony Communities both owns and manages the site at 742 Francisco Blvd. West.

"The settlement guarantees that the residents have a minimum of 10 years to live at the Park before the owner can seek to close it, and will have the benefit of controlled rents for as long as they live there," City Attorney Rob Epstein said in an email.

The agreement also ensures that anyone who paid the challenged increase from November 2021 to June 2022 will be refunded $100 per month they paid.

Harmony Communities is also required to withdraw pending notices of termination, and any resident required to fix violations of park rules gets a new 30-day extension to do so.

The company would be allowed seek permission from the city and state to reclassify the park as an recreation vehicle park, and not a mobile home park, if benefits for tenants are maintained. The owners cannot close or seek to change use of the park until 2033.

Epstein said his team determined the settlement provided more beneficial outcomes for the tenants than a trial would.

"The owner of the Park would have the right to go out of business even if the City won the lawsuit," Epstein wrote. "While residents would potentially have rights under state law to some relocation payments, the application of that law to RVs at a mobilehome park is unclear and in any event it isn't clear these residents could find comparable housing in the area."

The city has spent $142,000 in legal fees between this lawsuit and a related federal lawsuit, which the city won in February, Epstein said.

In an email, Sherrie Johnston, chief operating officer of Harmony Communities, said the compromise "will make it economically feasible for park management to continue operating the park as an RV park, rather than redeveloping it into another use."

"Now that all parties have agreed that this property is exempt from rent control for every new resident who moves in, we can move forward with clarity," she said. "We look forward to investing our capital and energy to improve the park, so that RV Park of San Rafael can continue to serve as a viable affordable housing option in Marin County."

The dispute began in August 2021, when tenants were given notice of the rent increases, which Harmony said would bring the average monthly rent to $650. City officials and residents pushed back, stating that the increase was in violation of the city's mobile home rent stabilization ordinance, designed to protect the affordability of the park.

The argument hinged on what kind of homes are there. Harmony said they are recreational vehicles and thus exempt from a city rent control ordinance covering mobile or manufactured homes. The city and the residents said otherwise.

Marin County Superior Court Judge James Chou granted a motion for a preliminary injunction in July, prohibiting the defendants from collecting rent in excess of the city's ordinance.

Harmony Communities responded by delivering tenants notices of intent to close the park, but gave no date.

After a three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the city, the property owners delivered eviction notices to approximately 40 residences.

"It looks like we're prevailing," resident Gilbert Nichols said last week. "I guess we'll see."

Some residents declined to comment over fear of retaliation from the property owners.

"It's only a reprieve, but for how long?" resident Alexander Vernimmen said.

Vernimmen said the community is grateful to the city for being in its corner, but residents are concerned that the landlord has the authority to issue the 30-day notices to cure property violations. He said residents have had fences installed for years, but the management didn't start calling them infractions until the rent fight began.

"We fear that they will find a way to go back to court, that they'll harass us for the rest of our lives here," he said.

The settlement was announced April 12.