San Rafael’s Hart Marx Advisors hires commercial vehicles VP; other North Bay professionals news

Mark Iasiello has joined San Rafael-based Hart Marx Advisors as vice president of heavy duty and commercial vehicles.

The automotive industry merger and acquisition firm stated that Iasiello served in numerous high-profile roles across the industry, most recently as general manager for Power Heavy Duty and VIPAR Heavy Duty’s director of business Development. Prior to that Iasiello was vice president of the Heavy Duty Manufacturers Association and Western Division sales director and National Heavy Duty sales manager for Dayco Products.

—

Jeff O’Neill, O’Neill Vintners & Distillers

Jeff O’Neill of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers in Larkspur has been nominated for Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Star “Person of the Year” award.

The company’s national brands portfolio includes Line 39, Robert Hall, Harken, Exitus, Day Owl Rose, Allegro Cellars and Charles Woodson’s Intercept. For more information, please visit www.ONeillWine.com.

In addition to O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, Jeff O’Neill is part-owner of popular Ram’s Gate Winery in Sonoma, California, and is the founder of the Sonoma Speed Festival, an auto racing event that showcases the evolution of motorsports technology and American ingenuity. Jeff O’Neill, on behalf of O’Neill Vintners & Distillers, is honored to be recognized as an industry leader for “Person of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast magazine.

—

Dr. Anna Valdez, chair of the Sonoma State University’s Nursing Department

Dr. Anna Valdez, chair of the Sonoma State University’s Nursing Department, along with her colleagues at Nursing Mutual Aid, was recently honored by GLMA (previously known as the Gay and Lesbian Medical Association) with the 2020 Global Hero Award.

The Gay and Lesbian Medical Association is the world's largest and oldest association of LGBTQ health care professionals and is committed to ensuring health equity for LGBTQ and all sexual and gender minority health professionals in their work and learning environments.