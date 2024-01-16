San Rafael’s Northgate Mall housing redevelopment report flags emissions, noise

Greenhouse gas emissions and noise generated by the proposed redevelopment of San Rafael's Northgate mall would be "significant and unavoidable," according to a new report.

The draft environmental impact report, which was released this month, concluded that trimming 63 homes from the 1,422-home plan and redistributing the below-market rate residences throughout the complex could lessen those disturbances. The diminished version of the plan is called the "reduced residential alternative" in the report.

"Due to its slight reduction in environmental impacts," the report says that project alternative "is considered the environmentally superior alternative."

Mall owners Merlone Geier propose that the 20-year construction project proceed in two phases on the 45-acre site west of Highway 101. In addition to offering transit-oriented housing, the project calls for a mix of restaurants, shops and gathering space.

Ross Guehring, spokesperson for firm, said the publication of the draft EIR "is a major step forward in the project."

"The reduced alternative was naturally identified within the document because it's a slightly smaller project," Guehring said. "However, our preferred plan remains the same because it includes our EAH Housing partnership to provide meaningful affordable housing through a full-service approach in the initial phase."

As proposed, EAH Housing, an affordable housing development and management firm, is set to construct 96 designated low-income apartments within a four-story building with on-site resident support services, including summer and after-school programs and adult programs. The complex is part of phase one of the project, planned to begin as early as 2025, pending approvals.

Phase 1 would include the construction of 822 apartments in three buildings and another 100 for-sale townhomes. Market-rate apartments would be placed in one six-story building and one seven-story building.

Phase 1 would also include an approximately 50,000-square-foot town square gathering space at the center of the complex.

Phase 2, which is planned for 2040, would include one five-story building with 251 apartments and one seven-story building with 249 apartments. There would be 51 affordable residences in the two buildings.

The project proposes 2,899 parking spaces, bike parking, several bike and pedestrian paths, all-electric residential buildings, a renovated movie theater and shopping.

The draft environmental impact report faulted the project for failing to meet requirements of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to ban the use of natural gas. The project seeks to use natural gas lines for commercial kitchens and fire pits.

However, the city determined that banning natural gas would be inconsistent with its municipal code, which allows the energy source for commercial kitchens.

"That doesn't make sense to us," said Bill Carney, chair of Sustainable San Rafael advocacy group, who said his organization is generally supportive of the project because it will add needed housing.

"Since we're told all other energy in the project will be electric — and emission-free electricity is readily available in Marin — we're asking that the final EIR include additional analysis showing how close Northgate gets to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045, which is the goal of local, regional and state climate plans," he said.

The report also said that noise levels generated by heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems might exceed the city's noise ordinance threshold. Noise reduction efforts might not be able to completely reduce the sound.

The report also identifies impacts to cultural resources, geology and soils, hydrology and water quality, hazards and hazardous materials, transportation, air quality and utilities. The effect in these areas could be reduced to "less than significant" if the contractor and developer follow recommended mitigations to offset the impact.

The draft report says the preferred "reduced development alternative" could also lessen greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the population and vehicle miles traveled, which would in effect also reduce noise.

Jeff Bialik, chair of the Housing Crisis Action Marin steering committee, said Marin employers struggle to fill positions because of the lack of housing and many workers commute from other counties.

"These are significant impacts to our environment, economy and quality of life that can only be mitigated by building much-needed housing," Bialik said.

"Housing Crisis Action Marin supports the mixed-use development of Northgate mall combining housing with retail as a critical component of addressing our housing crisis," he said. "We are pleased that the extremely comprehensive draft EIR finds that the potential impacts under the control of the developer are not significant either as currently designed or with mitigation."

In general, residents say they support adding more homes, but many say they are worried about the size and visual impact of the proposed complex.

"I'm concerned about the towers," resident Patrick Gannon said. "We want the town center open space area to have as much room as possible."

The project is proposed under the state density bonus, stifling the city's discretion to require the applicant change the height.

David Smith, president of Responsible Growth in Marin, said his group is reviewing the document. He said he hopes the San Rafael Planning Commission will consider the recommendations made by the city's Design Review Board when it signed off on the project in the fall.

In July and September, Design Review Board members expressed concern that the project was too big. They said they would recommend fewer parking spaces and an expansion of the town square feature and park area. They were also concerned about the distribution of affordable apartments in the first phase of the project.

A public meeting to discuss the report is set for 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at San Rafael City Hall. The report is open for public comment through Feb. 19.