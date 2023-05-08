San Rafael’s Ritter Center finalizes $14.5 million relocation

Ritter Center has closed escrow on properties in downtown San Rafael where it will relocate its operations by next summer.

"Now it is 100% official," said Mark Shotwell, Ritter Center's executive director.

The nonprofit will move from 16 Ritter St., where it has been headquartered for 41 years, and consolidate all of its operations, including administrative staff, at 800 A St., which it plans to renovate. The entire relocation project to 800 and 804 A St. is estimated to cost $14.5 million, including $6.6 million for the purchase of the building.

"We've really outgrown it," Shotwell says of Ritter's current campus, which consists of a Victorian building and three trailers, all which are leased.

The center provides primary medical care, behavioral health care, substance abuse services, rental assistance, housing case management services and assistance with securing government benefits such as Medi-Cal and Supplemental Security Income to homeless and low-income people and families. It also operates a food pantry.

It currently has 2,724 clients in its care, 35% of whom are homeless and 65% who are precariously housed.

The move will nearly double the amount of space Ritter has to operate in from 7,000 square feet at its current campus to 13,900 square feet in the new building. Currently, space is so tight that screenings and assessments have to be conducted outside underneath a tent.

"We just don't have an area for people to wait inside the building so the campus works as a waiting area," Shotwell said. "Currently, there is no ability for people to line up for the food pantry anywhere but the sidewalks."

Shotwell said outside waiting rooms aren't a problem "unless it's rainy and windy. Then you've got problems.

"There is no solution for rain and wind," he said. "The cold has a huge impact too. Some of these 50 degree days when it's rainy and windy all day — it's rough."

The new building will be equipped with six exam rooms, new medical equipment, individual and group therapy rooms, and comfortable waiting areas for clients. The food pantry, currently serving 350 households a week, will double in size.

The property at 804 A St. will be used to provide parking for clients. A run-down house currently located there will be demolished.

Ritter Center's purchase of a building in downtown San Rafael marks a reversal of fortune for the nonprofit, which during the mid-2010s was blamed by some residents and downtown businesses for attracting homeless residents to San Rafael with its services.

During a performance review for one of Ritter Center's city permits in 2014, then-mayor Gary Phillips said the best long-term solution for Ritter Center would be for it to move out of downtown San Rafael, preferably to an area overseen by the county. Other council members concurred.

Christine Paquette, director of St. Vincent de Paul Society of Marin, recalled that some at the time were even calling for the relocation of St. Vincent's dining hall.

"There was a little bit of — since we're going to run Ritter out of town then why don't we get St. Vincent's out too," she said. "But that didn't go far."

Ritter Center hung on to its space, but it altered some of the services it was providing. It stopped offering mail boxes and showers and moved its administrative offices to 30 N. San Pedro Road, a building located adjacent to the county Civic Center.

"We still provide mail service but it is through a post office box," Shotwell said. "We give people their own PO box at the post office rather than them coming to our campus."

Mobile showers are now provided by WeHOPE, a nonprofit based in East Palo Alto.

"They bring a shower truck to us once a week," Shotwell said.

Shotwell said the tide turned for Ritter Center when Marin County adopted its "housing first" approach to addressing homelessness in 2017. The policy prioritizes providing permanent supportive housing for those who have been chronically homeless for at least a year.

"We've gotten over 600 of the most vulnerable individuals into permanent housing," Shotwell said. "When we look back on the timeline of how we ended homelessness here in San Rafael, helping Ritter Center to be right at the gateway to the downtown area, with great access to the people who need those services will be one of pivotal moments."

Paquette said, "The downtown location is better for so many low-income people, especially for people who don't have transportation. It's just easier access for people."

"Ritter provides an important part of the safety net for both the unhoused, precariously housed and low-income people in San Rafael," Mayor Kate Colin said in an email. "Their central location enables folks to easily access the care they need — be it supportive services, medical treatment or food."

So far, Ritter Center has raised $5.8 million through private donations and grants. It has received over $500,000 from the federal government and $1 million from the Marin Community Foundation.

"The vulnerable in our community should be treated with dignity and our nonprofits should benefit from modern, warm, and professional spaces in which to work," said Marin Community Foundation CEO Rhea Suh in a statement. "Ritter Center's new headquarters will achieve both of these."

Shotwell said Ritter Center has secured a loan from Heritage Bank of Commerce, which allows it to move forward despite the funding gap.

"We're working on a capital campaign to raise the rest of the money so the organization doesn't have to carry a huge amount of debt at the end of the process," Shotwell said. "I'd love to talk to anyone who would like to help us."