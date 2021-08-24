San Rafael’s Sage Energy Consulting acquired by Florida's NV5 Global

San Rafael-based Sage Energy Consulting Inc., founded in 2009 and participating in clean energy projects and power purchase agreements, has been acquired by a Florida-based energy consulting firm.

The deal was in cash and stock transaction, but no specific dollar amount was mentioned in the Tuesday announcement by NV5 Global Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE). Sage, also known as Sage Renewable Energy Consulting, will continue to operate under its name.

“This transaction will enable us to accelerate the expansion of our practice and offer NV5 clients expertise in developing new clean energy systems, electric vehicle fleets and infrastructure, and asset management,” said Tom Willard, principal at Sage.

The business consults with public and private customers pursuing energy saving projects such as creation of microgrids.

Earlier this month, the company announced it will work with the Judicial Council of California on an investment in solar power and energy storage.

The council plans to install rooftop solar panels, solar carports and batteries across 43 potential locations to enable its courthouses to generate enough solar power to cover a portion of their routine energy needs.

The new Sage owner, NV5, operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad, the company stated.

“Clean energy is a sector with high market growth potential, as evidenced by Sage’s continued organic growth, and we are excited to add Sage’s team and capabilities to our Energy Efficiency and Decarbonization group,” said Ben Heraud, chief operating officer of energy efficiency and decarbonization at Hollywood, Florida-based NV5.