San Rafael's Volunteer & Nonprofit Leadership wins a North Bay CFO Award

Lievin Mwamba, chief financial officer for the San Rafael-based nonprofit, says “don’t be only counters of beans but also sprouters of beans.” He is a 2021 winner of the Business Journal's eighth annual North Bay CFO Awards.

Education: Master of Science in accounting with CPA emphasis; Master of Science in Finance and Master of Arts in French Literature

What are the lasting changes your company has made as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption?

Moving to a small office/space due to increased remote work.

What changes have come because of the pandemic in the industry you work in?

Identify which changes are temporary and which, if any, are lasting. Working from home, connecting virtually for meetings, and electronic signing of documents.

Personally, what changed about the approach to your job that’s related to the experience of working over that past year or so?

I invested the time I used for commuting into work at home.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

The company has successfully merged with another organization.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Be patient and proactive, work hard, like your job, and most importantly don’t be only counters of beans, but also sprouters of beans.

If you could change one (or maybe two) perceptions about the job of CFO or related executive position, what would it be and why?

CFOs are “just compliance cops”. I believe CFOs are more than just compliance cops. They are business partners and play multiple roles including supporter, strategist, protector, and innovator.

What is a decision you wish you hadn't made? What did you learn from it?

Changing the accounting system in the middle of the fiscal year.

What is your most memorable business experience?

I was presented a “Rock Star Award” in recognition of my accomplishments.

What is your greatest business success?

Clean audits year over year for five years in row

What was your toughest business decision?

Recommending budget cuts due to economic difficulties.

What would your friends and family be surprised to find out about you?

I am a good cook, excellent dancer, and proficient in seven languages

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

Expect the unexpected.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

By serving in the choir, I developed teamwork skills and became more integrated in the community.