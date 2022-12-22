Santa Rosa accounting firm Dillwood Burkel & Millar names new partner

Agnese Daniel, CMA, has been names partner in the Santa Rosa-based accounting firm Dillwood Burkel & Millar LLP founding in 2000.

The firm stated Daniel started her career in public accounting in 2008 after graduating from the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley. She joined the firm in 2017.

It added she also has years of experience working as director of finance at a local nonprofit organization.

Agnese specializes in accounting and auditing issues in nonprofit, technology, and manufacturing industries, and is currently the principal auditor for many local nonprofits and businesses.