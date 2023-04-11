Santa Rosa affordable home builder Burbank Housing executive appointments

Jocelyn Lin has been appointed director of housing development at Burbank Housing, an affordable housing developer.

Lin replaced Vice President of Residential Development Efren Carrillo, whose last day with the organization was March 17, the Santa Rosa-based organization said.

Lin is a public finance and corporate attorney and serves on the Petaluma Planning Commission.

Also, Robin Stephani has been appointed general manager of construction. She replaced Larry Boughton, who retired in January after 28 years with Burbank Housing.

Additionally, Burbank Housing has promoted Julie Heredia to director of asset management, a new position for the 43-year-old nonprofit, and Lina Jia, who joined Burbank in 2021, will lead Burbank’s accounting team as the new controller.

"We are proud to offer opportunities of continued professional development to all at Burbank Housing, and are thrilled to welcome Jocelyn, Robin, Julie, and Lina to their new positions," said Larry Florin, CEO and President of Burbank Housing. “Their expertise and experience will be invaluable as we continue our mission of providing affordable housing solutions to our community."

The housing company stated projects expected to see completion of their first phases and resident move-ins this year include Caritas Homes and the redevelopment of the former Journey’s End Mobile Home Park site in Santa Rosa, as well as Heritage House and Valle Verde Apartments in Napa.