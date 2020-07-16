Santa Rosa airport in June sees big monthly uptick in passengers

Airline passenger volume flying in and out of Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport in June fared better than May, according to airport officials, which released its latest figures on July 14.

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and United Airlines — the airport’s three commercial air carriers — collectively flew 7,853 passengers in June, more than twice the 3,843 passengers served in May.

Jon Stout, airport manager, said all three airlines improved their load factors — the measure of how full an aircraft is on average—with American and United nearly doubling their load factors.

Still, the airport’s year-over-year numbers for June are down 82%, Stout said, adding that while July so far is trending slightly better than June, it could change anytime because of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

“We are seeing, due to recent outbreaks, that advance bookings for the airlines have slowed down, so there is a reaction to it,” Stout said. “I’m not sure how long that’s going to go on. It will depend on how the next week or two plays out with cases.”

In June, Alaska Airlines flew 5,147 passengers, an 82.2% drop from June 2019. Alaska’s load factor – the measure of how full its aircraft were on average – was 38%, down 55.3% from a year earlier.

Alaska on July 1 brought back daily service to Portland, and temporarily added a stop between Santa Rosa and Santa Barbara, Stout said. How long that will continue hasn’t yet been decided.

American Airlines last month carried 2,353 passengers through Santa Rosa, down 77.9% compared to June 2019. The carrier’s load factor was 48% in June, down 42.2% from a year earlier.

American this month went back operating its Phoenix flight seven days, after having gone down to five days a week. Its daily Dallas flight resumed on July 7.

United Airlines in June flew 353 passengers via Sonoma County, a 92.1% drop from a year earlier. The carrier’s load factor last month was 26%, compared with 65.8% in June 2019.

United on July 10 added Saturday and Sunday service back to its San Francisco flight, which had gone down to Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during shelter-in-place.