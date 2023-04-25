Santa Rosa attorney wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“I really enjoy the diverse backgrounds of people and circumstances I encounter in my work. It is always interesting and challenging,” says Jack Sanford, a personal injury attorney with Abbey, Weitzenberg, Warren & Emery for the past eight years.

Sanford earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History at University of Colorado Boulder, and a Juris doctor's degree from University of San Francisco’s School of Law.

“In my free time, I enjoy mountain biking, surfing, skiing, shopping at Costco, seeing live music, and spending time with my wife and two young sons. I am an avid fan of the A’s, Raiders, and Warriors,” Sanford says. “I also enjoy volunteering in the community and serve on the board of directors of Legal Aid of Sonoma County and the Sonoma County Bar Association.”

In general, Sanford’s greatest professional accomplishment is successfully taking cases to jury trial, and getting results for his clients.

The greatest challenge and greatest reward within his career has been taking cases to trial and arbitration.

The best advice that Sanford’s received from a mentor is simple: Be yourself.

He admires the leadership exemplified by Martin Luther King, Jr. “because of his effectiveness and commitment to his cause. Also, his ability to change and evolve his positions as the civil rights movement progressed.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“I believe the greatest thing about being under 40 is that I am still full of enthusiasm, optimism, and excitement for the potential that my career holds.”

“The worst part is having to be patient and understand there is a lot of time to reach my career goals.”