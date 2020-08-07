Santa Rosa business leaders learn that being uncomfortable talking about bias is OK

The need for diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice in the U.S. and also within the business community was the topic of a webinar Aug. 5.

Titled “A Dialogue on Race and Community Action,” the hour-long video conference sponsored by Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network (YPN) focused on respect, unity and a call for mindfulness. It also addressed ways young professionals and community members can continue to network, educate themselves and support Black lives while engaging with Black businesses and joining the greater conversation around race personally and professionally.

“The Black mind is just a capable as any other mind when provided with the right resources, experiences and opportunities,” said Rubin Scott, president of the Santa Rosa–Sonoma County Chapter of the NAACP. “History records many inventions, innovations and new ideas created and developed by Blacks.

“We can’t be afraid to have uncomfortable conversations about what causes us to have feelings of social bias. It’s okay to be uncomfortable and analyzing such experiences can lead to growth as we understand why we feel the way we do and become aware of the need to change. It is important to discuss the origins of our assumptions about a person or others that look like them.”

Kimberly MacNeil, vice president of the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County NAACP, said people need to be mindful of why they have certain beliefs.

“Stereotypes vary widely among the 2 billion Black people around the globe, so we cannot put everyone in the same boat when it comes to assumptions and judgments about certain cultural and ethnic groups, especially if you have the power to train and discipline people in a business setting,” she said. “We should not make all-or-none judgments about race, sex, nationality, or use general references to ‘those women,’ ‘these men’ or ‘those people.’”

MacNeil and Scott observed that people gather information, often in one-tenth of a second, while forming first impressions. The clothes people wear, hair styles, skin color and other variables can create bias in decision making.

“When someone mentions a nurse, do we imagine women or men? Do we envision females and males with the same credentials,” MacNeil said. “If someone has years of experience after going directly into the workforce at a young age but may lack a degree, nine out of 10 times people select or hire the person with more formal education. We tend to form instant judgments based on our prior experiences.”

Scott said validation is vital. This includes expressing understanding and acceptance of another person’s internal experience, whatever that might be. It also means recognizing and affirming that a person or their opinions and feelings are valid and worthwhile. If we validate each other accurately based facts in ways that support the truth, we can all “fly and not crawl.” This involves becoming knowledgeable concerning different cultural traits and mannerisms.

“Some people talk with their hands, others with eye movement, or changes in vocal levels,” Scott said. “We should attempt to understand who people are as persons and not jump to associate such characteristics as aggressive or undesirable. This includes considering different backgrounds and work histories of those from various walks of life.”

When it comes to supporting Black lives, the guest speakers encouraged viewers to assist with funding and participating in cultural diversity events, as well as being part of bias examination exercises including an open and ongoing dialogue through training sessions that can lead to an environment of inclusion. Connecting with other nonprofit organizations to see what they are doing to create such environments is also useful.

Organizations available to discuss diversity

Working with Black organizations is also important to establish cross-cultural coalitions in the community. This list includes organizations such as the Sonoma County Black Coalition, 100 Black Men, the seven Black churches in Sonoma County, along with the Pop Warner program, where there are Black coaches for youth football teams. NAACP’s role includes creating resource tools, offering training and workshops while also producing products useful in developing organizational structures.

“Entrepreneurship means overcoming fears and being willing to share information and ideas, advice and other essential information across racial and ethnic lines,” Scott said.

Keith Roberts, a member of the city of Santa Rosa Community Advisory Board and chair of the 200-member Young Professionals Network, said the public webinar was successful and valuable for the some 50 individuals registered.