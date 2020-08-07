Subscribe

Santa Rosa business leaders learn that being uncomfortable talking about bias is OK

GARY QUACKENBUSH
FOR THE NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
August 7, 2020, 4:00PM
The need for diversity, inclusion, equity and social justice in the U.S. and also within the business community was the topic of a webinar Aug. 5.

Titled “A Dialogue on Race and Community Action,” the hour-long video conference sponsored by Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce Young Professionals Network (YPN) focused on respect, unity and a call for mindfulness. It also addressed ways young professionals and community members can continue to network, educate themselves and support Black lives while engaging with Black businesses and joining the greater conversation around race personally and professionally.

“The Black mind is just a capable as any other mind when provided with the right resources, experiences and opportunities,” said Rubin Scott, president of the Santa Rosa–Sonoma County Chapter of the NAACP. “History records many inventions, innovations and new ideas created and developed by Blacks.

“We can’t be afraid to have uncomfortable conversations about what causes us to have feelings of social bias. It’s okay to be uncomfortable and analyzing such experiences can lead to growth as we understand why we feel the way we do and become aware of the need to change. It is important to discuss the origins of our assumptions about a person or others that look like them.”

Kimberly MacNeil, vice president of the Santa Rosa-Sonoma County NAACP, said people need to be mindful of why they have certain beliefs.

“Stereotypes vary widely among the 2 billion Black people around the globe, so we cannot put everyone in the same boat when it comes to assumptions and judgments about certain cultural and ethnic groups, especially if you have the power to train and discipline people in a business setting,” she said. “We should not make all-or-none judgments about race, sex, nationality, or use general references to ‘those women,’ ‘these men’ or ‘those people.’”

MacNeil and Scott observed that people gather information, often in one-tenth of a second, while forming first impressions. The clothes people wear, hair styles, skin color and other variables can create bias in decision making.

“When someone mentions a nurse, do we imagine women or men? Do we envision females and males with the same credentials,” MacNeil said. “If someone has years of experience after going directly into the workforce at a young age but may lack a degree, nine out of 10 times people select or hire the person with more formal education. We tend to form instant judgments based on our prior experiences.”

Scott said validation is vital. This includes expressing understanding and acceptance of another person’s internal experience, whatever that might be. It also means recognizing and affirming that a person or their opinions and feelings are valid and worthwhile. If we validate each other accurately based facts in ways that support the truth, we can all “fly and not crawl.” This involves becoming knowledgeable concerning different cultural traits and mannerisms.

“Some people talk with their hands, others with eye movement, or changes in vocal levels,” Scott said. “We should attempt to understand who people are as persons and not jump to associate such characteristics as aggressive or undesirable. This includes considering different backgrounds and work histories of those from various walks of life.”

When it comes to supporting Black lives, the guest speakers encouraged viewers to assist with funding and participating in cultural diversity events, as well as being part of bias examination exercises including an open and ongoing dialogue through training sessions that can lead to an environment of inclusion. Connecting with other nonprofit organizations to see what they are doing to create such environments is also useful.

Organizations available to discuss diversity

Working with Black organizations is also important to establish cross-cultural coalitions in the community. This list includes organizations such as the Sonoma County Black Coalition, 100 Black Men, the seven Black churches in Sonoma County, along with the Pop Warner program, where there are Black coaches for youth football teams. NAACP’s role includes creating resource tools, offering training and workshops while also producing products useful in developing organizational structures.

“Entrepreneurship means overcoming fears and being willing to share information and ideas, advice and other essential information across racial and ethnic lines,” Scott said.

Keith Roberts, a member of the city of Santa Rosa Community Advisory Board and chair of the 200-member Young Professionals Network, said the public webinar was successful and valuable for the some 50 individuals registered.

“The NAACP was a good place to start since people of color are being disenfranchised, discriminated against and have been impacted by excessive police force,” he said.

YPN’s focus is on professional development and business networking. It strives to host at least one public webinar per month on key issues with emphasis on action plans that will make a difference in our community.

Conversation about policing

MacNeil said that from Andy Lopez to Jeremiah Chass and Jesse Nathaniel Hamilton, mentally challenged young people in Sonoma County have been shot and killed by police in recent years. She believes local law enforcement officers should be like other professionals and be required to undergo recertification and relicensing periodically, have a committee to review complaints and make a determination of who should be doing street patrols versus desk jobs and have strict pre-hiring and hiring protocols.

“There are many long-term traumatic effects of violence,” MacNeil said. “We all need to be safe. My hope is for people to become year-around diversity advocates, not just during fundraisers, donation events, or Black History Month to keep up the momentum we are already seeing. Include Blacks and the NAACP in your business planning process as you strive to understand what being culturally inclusive means for us.”

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Rosa Police Department said their officers have many recertification requirements. While most California rules for recertification training state that it must take place every two-years, the county and city agency policies exceed these requirements for training in emergency vehicle operations, firearms, and use of force including defensive tactics, arrest and control protocols.

In addition, both jurisdictions have specific recertification requirements for racial and cultural diversity training and racial profiling, as well as training for the proper handling of domestic violence complaints.

According to Misti Wood, community engagement liaison with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, every complaint is investigated by Internal Affairs, and certain complaints of community interest are audited by the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach to determine if best practices were applied. In Santa Rosa, the city’s police department has a Professional Standards Unit responsible for reviewing cases following onsite investigations.

In both police organizations, peace officer candidates undergo a rigorous background check before their first day of work. This also includes written tests, physical fitness criteria, and a psychological determination process, along with a polygraph test and an oral interview.

Business moves toward discussions

More businesses are creating inclusion committees comprised of employees and others within human resources that are looking for advice on how to fund and expand their roles, activities and events in order to support diversity efforts within the commercial sector.

“Functions can include group diversity, inclusiveness and social equity training and familiarization sessions, not just once but throughout the year. Potlucks can be held featuring dishes representative of different employee cultures, or a culture page on the company website could be developed to talk about unity and fellowship opportunities within the workforce,” MacNeil said.

The local North Bay workforce today includes whites, Blacks, Latinos as well as Pomo and other Native American tribe members — as well as a growing Eritrean community.

Scott indicated that Blacks often feel excluded at work and paid less. He said they have a voice and want to be heard, and also want to be safe and united with other employees — not divided.

“We have to be more sensitive to where others are coming from,” he said. “Everyone is entitled to their feelings and perceptions, and we should not put anyone down for their perceptions or oppress them. It’s hard to change attitudes of those from different walks of life. We need to be constructive in our communities, so we can grow, blossom and change the world. It’s also a time to listen and sit down with people who may not be on the same page, while also having empathy for those who are poor, homeless, abused or think differently than we do.

“Give qualified people of color seats on company boards and develop policies that unite. We’re more powerful when people of all colors come together.”

