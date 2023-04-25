Santa Rosa chief brand officer among North Bay Business Journal’s Forty Under 40

“While the past few years have been unconventional, between numerous evacuations and a global pandemic, my key takeaway has been how important a strong community truly is,” says Adrian Baker-Kang, one of 2023’s North Bay Business Journal Forty under 40.

That sense of community is a recurring theme for the chief brand officer and co-founder of Rebuildee, a Santa Rosa crowdfunding platform that helps communities fulfill essential needs of disaster victims.

It’s a need Baker-Kang knows from experience as his family’s Santa Rosa home was among those destroyed by the 2017 Tubbs Fire. His parents and siblings escaped harm, but with little more than the clothes on their backs, Baker-Kang added.

That’s where Rebuildee comes in, the online tool Baker-Kang described this way, “It can be thought of as a wedding registry crossed with GoFundMe, a premise directly inspired by my family’s post-fire recovery process.”

The former Peace Corps volunteer said his greatest professional accomplishment came when he was living in Burkina Faso and helped a woman who worked as a farmer in the village become a regular guest lecturer at that country’s second-largest university.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“Having so many new technologies coming to market and knowing that I can play a role in how they are integrated with society. I am especially interested in AI and its potential role in education in remote areas where access to quality teachers can be challenging,” Baker-Kang said.

“The most problematic aspect of being under 40 has been seeing the large-scale effects of climate change beginning to affect communities globally and how we need to shift corporate practices toward sustainability. Fortunately, incredible momentum has been developing at all levels toward creating innovative solutions across every industry. I am most excited to see how cities will be reshaped in the coming years to shift toward being more environmentally friendly and housing sustainable communities.”