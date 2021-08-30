Santa Rosa City Schools chief business officer wins a North Bay CFO Award

Rick Edson, deputy superintendent and chief business official for the district, says that by far the greatest impact of the pandemic has been “the integration and acceptance of technology.” He is a 2021 winner of the Business Journal’s eighth annual North Bay CFO Awards. award for local chief financial officers.

What are the lasting changes your company has made as the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic disruption?

The lasting changes we’ve made include taking a different look at school facilities, air filtration and cleaning standards, but by far the greatest impact has involved the integration and acceptance of technology.

We now have technology in every classroom, one-to-one computing resources for students, and enhanced collaboration across cloud-based resources that we didn’t use in the past, such as Zoom. How we teach has changed because of the pandemic.

Personally, what changed about the approach to your job that’s related to the experience of working over that past year or so?

I approached this job with more creativity and agility over the past year and a half, in response to our employees’ unique situations during the pandemic.

We found ways to be creative and accommodate whatever obstacles or hardships employees were facing at home, in order to be able to take care of their personal needs while still addressing the needs of our district.

Tell us about a recent success your company has had.

Reopening our 24 schools to in-person education, full-time and five days a week, and essentially fully staffed, is not only a recent success… it might just be our greatest success as a district. The monumental nature of this accomplishment can’t be overstated.

What advice would you give to young emerging financial leaders?

Immerse yourself in the work, and develop an understanding of the totality of the work of your organization. Learn about as many different parts of your organization as you can. It will guide your financial decision making process.

If you could change one (or maybe two) perceptions about the job of CFO or related executive position, what would it be and why?

That we actually don’t like to always say no.

What is your most memorable business experience?

Working with the internal team and the organization to restore a positive certification to the Santa Rosa City Schools budget.

What is your greatest business success?

My greatest business success is the continued operation of our organization so that children are in school. Seeing them on school campuses in any year is success, but especially this year.

What was your toughest business decision?

The toughest decisions are when you have to eliminate programs or services based on fluctuating or declining student enrollment, coupled with uncertain funding from the state, in order to be fiscally solvent. Those programs and services have a direct impact on people’s lives and livelihood.

Personally, what is the biggest lesson you have taken from the events of the last few months?

As we try to overcome a global pandemic that has hit this area hard, it’s important to be agile and adapt to changing guidance, recommendations, and needs of your organization.

Tell us about your community involvement activities.

I have just been recommended to serve on the Sonoma County Treasury Oversight Committee. I also serve on two boards: as vice president of the Redwood Empire School Insurance Group Board, and on the West County Transportation Agency Board.