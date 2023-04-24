Santa Rosa civil engineer wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“Having someone refer to me as a subject matter expert, regardless of how narrow the scope of that definition was — it still resonated to have someone else in a professional capacity view me that way,” says Steve Worrell in regards to one of his major professional accomplishments.

The senior vice president of engineering is a Duke University alumni with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, and a Master’s degree in the same field from the University of South Florida.

Worrell is a registered civil engineer with experience in designing winery, agricultural and food process wastewater treatment systems. He has lived in Santa Rosa for the past seven years.

Aside from work, Worrell says his biggest priority is his May wedding.

In addition to his work for BioFiltro, Worrell has volunteered with both Napa Engineers Society as the treasurer, vice president, and president; and the Sonoma County chapter of Engineers Without Borders as the president for two years. Currently, he volunteers as an associate director on the Sonoma Resource Conservation District’s Board of Directors.

He mentions his value for the advice given by a mentor: “All the planning in the world doesn’t matter if you fail to act in implementing that planning.”

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best thing about being under 40 is that I have many years ahead of me to continue making my impact on the world, and the worst thing about being under 40 is I wish I could have been working professionally to prevent climate change 30 years ago.”