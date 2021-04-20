Santa Rosa commercial printer ChromaGraphics names Derek Knell sales executive

Derek Knell has been named by ChromaGraphics of Santa Rosa to a newly created position of vice president of sales.

The print and direct marketing company said Knell will be focused on development of business in Marin County. It stated he is a Marin County native with over 30 years of business operations, business development, fundraising and marketing experience.

“We are thrilled to add a great talent and conscientious leader to our organization. With Derek’s exceptional level of experience, we intend to embrace new training opportunities and advance the performance and support of our client base,” the announcement stated.