Santa Rosa communications manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Claudia Sisomphou is many things: a Sonoma County native, a first-generation American, a proud aunt to nine, and an eternal optimist.

But what she most wants to be, she said, is someone who contributes to a better future for all. The 27-year-old’s work with Sonoma Clean Power, a community-owned electricity provider that focuses on renewable and low-carbon energy, is a step toward fulfilling that ultimate goal.

“I bring a lot of passion and love to what I do,” she said. “Because I care about the work and the community I’m serving, my professional life and career have thrived.”

Sisomphou, communications and engagement manager at Sonoma Clean Power in Santa Rosa, said her favorite part of the job is leading an initiative to improve the reach, relevance and impact of the agency’s community education and offerings.

“Through this work, I am partnering with community leaders and organizations to increase ‘energy literacy’ in priority communities throughout Sonoma and Mendocino counties.”

Sisomphou’s commitment to the community is further apparent in her life outside the office. She has volunteered with the nonprofit Food For Thought, which provides nutrition to Sonoma County residents with acute medical conditions.

Sisomphou wishes to emulate her idol, the late Kenyan activist Wangarĩ Muta Maathai, who became the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize for her contributions to sustainable development, democracy and peace.

“She created a solution to a problem she saw in her community,” Sisomphou said, “and the momentum of her work spread across her entire country.”

What is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest is knowing there are still so many opportunities to make a positive impact and be a leader of change in my community.

“The worst is retirement being nowhere in sight.”