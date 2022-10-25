Santa Rosa GM at Stevenson Supply & Tractor named for Latino Business Leadership Awards

Gustavo Orozco of Stevenson Supply & Tractor is one of North Bay Business Journal’s 2022 Latino Business Leadership Awards winners.

Here’s the information Orozco submitted:

About me

I grew up in Roseland and from a very young age I was amazed and inspired by the Panaderos that made a living selling pan dulce door to door from their vans. It made me want to be something, own my own piece of the world. Seeing a place like Mitote Food Park come to fruition fills my soul because it represents the evolution of the Latino business community.

The greatest challenge that I see is education and resources. As a community we need more education and options for growth. Be that financial, collegiate or just life education- how much further can some of go with the right tools in front of us?

What do you see as your biggest accomplishment?

As a sales manager, coaching new sales representatives and seeing their success gives me the biggest sense of accomplishment. When you see someone grow and become successful, with a little help from your contributions. That is a great feeling.

What qualities do you think makes a strong leader, and how do you embody these qualities?

I believe in being strong, firm and convicted in what you believe and that should carry through into what you do and present. Do it 100% — all in. I also think that all of us should have something to give or leave in this world- This is what I strive for as a leader.

Is there anything else you’d like to add?

I would just like to thank everyone that has crossed my path, that gave me an opportunity and that contributed to my success. I know that I have a lot more learning to do and during that process I would like to be as impactful to the people around me as I can. Thank you!

Quoteable

“Like a lot of my peers, I grew up poor and in a bad neighborhood. I did not have a lot of resources growing up. College was a pipedream at best. I was fortunate enough to have had a lot of good people in my life that showed me different paths, options, and opportunities.”