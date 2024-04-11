Santa Rosa hair salon nearly doubles its footprint despite industry challenges

This is a series highlighting small-business entrepreneurs across the North Bay.

A Santa Rosa hair salon that opened two months before the pandemic has not only survived against the odds, but is now also operating in nearly twice the amount of space.

Curlture Salon, a niche business in Santa Rosa servicing curly hair, debuted its renovated space March 10. It added 1,200 square feet, bringing the total to 2,200 square feet, according to co-owners Quinn Bishop and Lydia Carpenter.

That kind of expansion is notable in an industry hit hard by COVID-19. But that growth didn’t come without pain.

“After about a nine-month process of purchasing our building, doing our build out, and really getting everything set up — and our first 10 weeks were amazing — March 16 happens,” said Bishop, who founded the company. “So we quickly shut down without really knowing when we were going to reopen. That first year in business was difficult; we were closed six-and-a-half months.”

Starting a salon from scratch was a new undertaking for Bishop, but it also wasn’t her first business venture. Prior to launching Curlture, she co-owned Reveal Hair Studio, also in Santa Rosa, and worked at several salons in Sonoma County over the course of her 20-plus years in the profession. Carpenter helped launch Curlture, and oversees branding and marketing for the salon. She became a co-owner last year.

Bishop said she started Curlture with 450 loyal clients and now has a clientele close to 2,800.

Loyalty is important, but it doesn’t add up to long-term success without a solid business plan. Bishop had a plan, and the business acumen to set up Curlture as a team-based salon rather than commission-based, which traditionally has been more the industry standard. As a team-based salon, all staff are employees. That also meant they were able to collect unemployment during the pandemic, she said.

Bishop spent about $409,000 to launch Curlture, she said. That included buying, rather than renting, the building that houses her salon. She secured an SBA loan through Redwood Credit Union, put in her own savings of about $100,000 and financed the rest.

In 2022, Curlture saw a 5.9% profit on revenue of $632,807. Last year’s revenue totaled $700,786, with a profit loss of 4.3%, which Bishop attributed to her $100,000 investment in the salon’s expansion, and hiring and training more staff. The expansion also added six more stylist chairs, bringing the total to 10. Curlture started with four employees and now has nine.

Carpenter said she and Bishop went into Curlture knowing more hair stylists quit the business than stick around, and they weren’t going to set up their team for that kind of failure.

“One of the scary statistics that we see in our industry is that when someone goes to cosmetology school, five years (later), 95% of them will not be doing hair,” Carpenter said.

That’s because most stylists rent their booths, are commission-based and have to run their own business, she said.

“They failed, because they were set up for failure,” Carpenter said. “They have to work behind the chair 40-plus hours a week, they have to invest in their own continued education, and do all those things along with website design, social media and maintaining their own life.”

Curlture’s business model includes an 18-month training program for stylists, Bishop said.

“We invest heavily in education,” she said, adding that learning is extended to clients. “We want them empowered with the knowledge of how to care for their (curly) hair, how to wear it, how to apply their products.”

Curlture’s services, however, don’t come cheap.

“A first-time client experience with a haircut is about three to four hours, depending on the length and density of (the client’s) hair,” Bishop said. “It ranges between $330 and $390 for the first visit.”

A dry haircut without washing or styling costs between $120 and $180, and the rate for a full-service haircut ranges from $180 to $350, depending on the hair’s length and density, and the type of treatment provided, she said.

Unlike a straightforward haircut, working with naturally curly hair requires specialized skills because of the wide variances in texture and curl structure among curly-headed people, said Bishop. She pivoted in 2010 to working only with natural curls.

“I traveled all over the world and all over the country learning and educating other stylists on how to work with natural texture,” she said, “and I built a really strong brand here in Sonoma County, for just myself.”

If it’s true you get what you pay for, then Curlture should be set for years to come.

The salon has nearly 100 five-star reviews on Google, and 68 top ratings on Yelp.

About 30% of Curlture’s clients live at least an hour away from the salon, the co-owners said.

Eluña Antle is one of them.

She found Curlture more than five years ago when she was living in Rohnert Park. Antle now lives in Woodacre in Marin County — about an hour’s drive from the salon.

“No one else touches my hair except Lydia (Carpenter),” Antle said. “She is a master at hair cutting, (and) is able to connect and really attune to the person that she is cutting hair for.”

That mattered to Antle, 31, who dealt with her lifelong struggle with curly hair by wearing it in a bun. She hadn’t had a haircut in more than five years. That changed when she went through what she described as a major life transition.

“I just was not able to identify with myself when I looked in the mirror with my hair anymore,” Antle said. “(Carpenter) understood completely and helped me basically sculpt a hairstyle on the spot. … It was perfectly suited to me.”

Cheryl Sarfaty covers tourism, hospitality, health care and employment. Reach her at cheryl.sarfaty@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4259.