Santa Rosa health care tech firm VisiQuate gets $50 million investment

VisiQuate Inc., Santa Rosa-based developer of analytics and financial automation software for health care providers, has received a $50 million equity investment from Sixth Street Growth.

“This investment will accelerate our growth toward our goal of automating the revenue cycle to reduce administrative waste in healthcare,“ the company posted on its Facebook page.

"We consider tackling the nearly trillion dollars of administrative waste in healthcare as a moral imperative," said Brian Robertson, VisiQuate co-founder and CEO, in the investment announcement July 13.

He said Sixth Street was attractive because of its resources to be able to reach that goal and its experience in the health care industry. Among its health care technology investments are Caris Life Sciences, Datavant, DrFirst, MDLive and Medsphere.

With nine offices in San Francisco and around the world, Sixth Street has over $50 billion in assets under management and committed capital. Since it started in 2009, the firm has invested over $5 billion in more than 40 companies, including San Francisco-based vacation rental tech firm Airbnb. Investments typically range from $25 million to $500 million.

VisiQuate’s key product is Ana, an automated data assistant.

“Think about Alexa turning into a data scientist and revenue cycle expert who could get hired as a consultant by any health care organization,” an executive told the Business Journal in 2018. That’s when the company debuted on the Inc. 5000 list of fast-growing companies at No. 4,942 with 59% three-year revenue growth.

The company also has offices in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and in Dallas.

VisiQuate focuses on "intelligent process automation,“ intended to first analyze then retool a health care provider’s operations. It uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to continuously monitor and correct for revenue-cycle anomalies that can erode hospital margins.

"Informed by their crowdsourced AI and ML capabilities, VisiQuate's enterprise class offerings and advanced data integration technologies make it possible for providers to dramatically reduce cost, increase yield, and improve time to revenue," said Bo Stanley, partner and co-head of Sixth Street Growth, in the funding announcement.

VisiQuate was started in 2009 by Robertson; Jim “J.K.” Kolmansberger, president; and Rich Waller, chief experience officer and self-described “data fanatic.”

Robertson and Kolmansberger came from MedeAnalytics, a provider of cloud-based analytics for health care organizations. Robertson was a co-founder and held several C-suite roles. Kolmansberger was vice president.

With the investment, Lee Mooney of Sixth Street will join VisiQuate's board of directors. Canaccord Genuity LLC was exclusive financial adviser to VisiQuate, while Paul Hastings LLP was legal adviser. Goodwin Procter LLP was legal adviser to Sixth Street Growth.