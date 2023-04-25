Santa Rosa housing advocacy deputy director wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“We have an amazing work plan that our team came up with together that sets the bar really high for us as an organization, and it’s also so ambitious — I will be so proud at the end of the day to say that I was able to provide leadership and support to get everything done that we set out to do at the start of the year,” says Stephanie Picard Bowen, deputy director of Generation Housing, a housing advocacy nonprofit based in Santa Rosa.

Picard Bowen is responsible for managing the organization operations, budgets, and fiscal oversight of Generation Housing, as well as the communication strategies and the annual fund development plan.

“Launching our #WeAreGenH public campaign and watching the conversations around housing grow across Sonoma County has been so fun, and incredible to watch take on a life of its own,” Picard Bowen says.

She says that she’s also proud of her role in assuring that the decisions the organization makes are based in equity, such as a project she led which created a salary transparency equity policy at Generation Housing.

“Learning to prioritize work that has the biggest impact and is in service to our mission is something I’m always working on,” Picard Bowen explains.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The hardest thing being a young professional in Sonoma County is watching the loss of my colleagues and friends moving out of Sonoma County where they have better job opportunities at a lower cost of living.

It still feels like there is so much ahead of me, and that I’ve barely scratched the surface of what I can do, and what I can contribute to our community.”