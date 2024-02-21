Santa Rosa interior design showroom Olive + Rose pivoting to appointment-only shopping

Interior design shop Olive + Rose has closed its retail space and is pivoting to appointment-only shopping after opening in Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square four and a half years ago.

Its owner, Chelsea Miller, said it was time to transition away from being a traditional retail store — and that the move will be a “really good thing for our customers.”

Miller, who has been an interior designer for 25 years, opened Olive + Rose six months before the start of the pandemic. She filled her storefront with luxury housewares and home decor, like dishware, decorative pillows, candles and other decorative accessories.

She and her staff also held interior design appointments in the showroom, helping clients redesign their homes with a modern, timeless style that would still feel relevant even as trends come and go.

But as the world transitioned to life after the pandemic, Miller felt the two aspects of her business changed courses.

It was toward the end of 2023 when Miller saw a sharp decline in customers willing to pay full price for high-end goods due to inflation hitting basic essentials. Rather than people buying items to completely redo a room in their home like during the pandemic, Miller said customers began shopping more consciously.

The decision to officially close her retail shop came down to the two parts of her business — the retail side and her interior design side — going in two different directions.

“Customers were shifting toward ‘I can buy this candle but i can’t buy that pillow,’” she said. “I basically started buying all this really small stuff to try and please our retail customer but in reality, that’s not why I opened the showroom.”

Interior design had its moment during the pandemic when offices transitioned to working remotely and peoples’ attitude toward the function of their living space changed. Many sought the help of an interior designer to reimagine their homes as both a living space and a work space.

Miller listed her products and interior design services online and, like many Sonoma County businesses, hers was so new that she couldn’t afford to close the store even for two weeks.

It was once pandemic-era restrictions lifted and people started traveling again when she noticed business slow. The needs of her clients and customers were becoming very different, she said, leading to the decision to close the retail store and focus on interior design services.

“I just needed to make a choice of where I was going to focus my energy,” she said. “I was buying all this really small stuff to try and please our retail customer but in reality, that’s not why I opened the showrooms.”

Miller held a closing sale earlier this month and sold 90% of her inventory. She and her staff are now restocking the studio to make it feel more like a storeroom.

Her plan is to add new products to her website so people can still shop online with an option to either ship or pick-up in store.

Olive + Rose will stay in its current storefront for the time being but Miller said she is looking for a potential new space. The current space, she said, “has such a retail space feeling” and the neighborhood could benefit from it being a retail store.

“I don’t want to be the person with a ‘By appointment only’ sign in a great shopping neighborhood like Railroad Square,” Miller said. “The by-appointment shopping idea is to be a little bit more intentional about the way we interact with people.”

