Santa Rosa Junior College names Durand to lead HR

Sonoma County Junior College District has hired a new vice president of human resources, tapping an executive with experience at two other community colleges.

Gene Durand is set to start in his role on Monday, July 12, the Santa Rosa college announced Thursday.

Prior to coming to SRJC, Durand was the vice president of human resources at Long Beach City College and director of human resources at Desert Community College District headquartered in Palm Desert.

Durand earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts from San Francisco Art Institute and a law doctorate from Golden Gate University School of Law. He is a member of the State Bar of California.

“We’re gratified that a talented professional of Gene’s caliber has joined our college,” SRJC President Frank Chong stated. “I believe that his extensive experience, legal background, and work on diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives will help advance SRJC’s mission to provide the best possible educational opportunities to our Sonoma County community.”