Santa Rosa landscape architect wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Briana Morrison knew at age 17 that she wanted to be a landscape architect, and she’s spent 2 decades relentlessly pursuing that goal.

The Texas native, who moved to the Bay Area in 2013, is currently an associate principal and a landscape architect for Santa Rosa-based design firm Carlile-Macy, Inc.

In her position as associate principal for 2 years, Morrison heads the office’s landscape architecture department, serves on its board of directors, and is the go-to for marketing, graphics, and social media needs

Morrison, who previously led the firm’s Coffey Neighborhood Park rebuild project in the wake of the 2017 North Bay firestorms, says she finds the most joy when working with communities and stakeholders to design and build parks and civic spaces.

“I really enjoy bringing residents and neighbors into the design process and helping them to understand how we take ideas and turn them into real, tangible spaces,” she said.

For Morrison, being under 40 in a professional sense feels like a lot of running; exhilarating but also exhausting.

“The greatest part is the feeling of limitless potential, and the worst is getting over speed bumps put in place by those who’ve already found their own comfortable stride,” she said.

Speaking of running, Morrison says she would like to establish a regular fitness routine by the time she turns 40. In her free time, she also likes to fix up her small West County home with her partner Will, and she enjoys fly fishing or kayaking the Russian River, knitting, gardening, doodling, and patronizing Sonoma County breweries.

She is also working on maintaining her work and life balance.

“It’s so hard,” she said. “Especially when you love what you do!”