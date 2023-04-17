Santa Rosa law firm Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess hires new attorney Paige Gordon

Santa Rosa law firm Friedemann Goldberg Wargo Hess has welcomed new attorney Paige Gordon to its team.

A 2022 graduate of the UC Davis School of Law, Gordon received a Dean’s Merit Scholarship during her study and acted as an editor for the Business Law Journal. She also served as a board member for The King Hall Women’s Law Association, and a board member for the King Hall Wine Law Society.

Gordon was admitted to the California Bar in December 2022.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington.

Gordon is practicing in trust, estate and business law.