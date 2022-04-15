Santa Rosa law firm signs lease office space

Daryl Reese Law PC, a law firm specializing in nonprofit law, business law and estate planning, has signed a lease for 1,937 square feet at Harvest Business Center in Santa Rosa, California.

Harvest Business Center consists of a 2-story Class A office building totaling 45,071 square feet. It is located within the Airport Business Park.

“Daryl Reese Law will fit right in with the current tenant mix at Harvest Business Center and the surrounding properties,” said Scott Stranzl, Chief Portfolio Officer at Basin Street Properties. "Plentiful parking, quick access to the airport and nearby amenities make it a welcoming location for their employees and clients.”

Doug Braik of Keegan and Coppin represented Daryl Reese Law. Brian Keegan of Keegan and Coppin represented Basin Street Properties