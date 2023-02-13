Santa Rosa marketing agency The Engine Is Red buys Texas operation

Marketing firm The Engine Is Red, with locations in Minneapolis and Santa Rosa, has acquired Austin, Texas-based digital agency Heart of the Sun.

The company said the acquisition was its first since purchasing Sonoma-based Vertical Brand Development in 2019. The Engine lists notable customers as Tesla, Medtronic, Roku, FujiFilm, Kendall-Jackson, Stanford University and Cardinal Health.

Heart of the Sun’s “team is full of big thinkers, talented creators, inspiring brand builders and, best of all, curious-minded, good-hearted people,” said Chris Denny, founder and president of The Engine Is Red. “We’re thrilled to be joining forces and expanding capabilities that can keep fueling our clients’ growth.”

The Engine changed its billing methods from the traditional agency model in 2016, and it more than doubled revenues. Last fiscal year, receipts grew 19%.

The newly acquired team, totaling 12, is expected to continue to operate in Austin. The Engine Is Red employs 22 full time in Santa Rosa and Minneapolis.

According to the Texas firm’s website, Heart of the Sun was established in 2016. Principals are founder Mike Spadier and Tim Taliaferro. Services include digital marketing and creative production.

The acquisition price for Heart of the Sun wasn’t disclosed.