Santa Rosa marketing director wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

Cynthia Mordecai broke the mold when global marketing firm WSI named her its international top contributor in 2020. She became the first non-owner of an affiliate agency to receive the honor in the company’s quarter-century history.

That’s so far her greatest professional achievement, she said, having spent nearly half her life in sales and marketing. But she chooses not to rest on her laurels, both professionally and personally.

The 33-year-old Orange County native leads the marketing and website production divisions at WSI Smart Marketing in Santa Rosa, the local arm of Canada-based WSI. She earned her current title, marketing division director, with a promotion in 2020 after four years at the company.

Among her tasks is to keep her finger on the pulse of WSI’s client portfolio, as well as of her multiple teams.

She credits ex-Navy Seal David Goggins with helping shape her penchant for continuous personal best.

“Reading Goggins’ first book, ‘Can’t Hurt Me,’ was the catalyst to my mindset shift on discipline, accountability, consistency and mental toughness,” she said.

Her dedication to strictness also extends outside of working hours, when you might find Mordecai at the gym or competing in an obstacle-filled Spartan Race.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The best has been the journey leading up to this point, the energy/hunger/ambition that I have, along with the opportunity for career advancement.

I’m not sure there is a ‘worst’ part but the most challenging is practicing aggressive patience — knowing that in time, after putting in the work and remaining disciplined and consistent, things will come.”