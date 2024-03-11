Santa Rosa Metro Chamber’s Housing Fund program receives Outstanding Chamber award

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber was recognized at this year’s Western Association of Chamber Executives conference in Anaheim for its affordable housing fund partnership program.

During the early February event, the Metro Chamber was given an Outstanding Chamber Program award in recognition of the partnership between the Chamber and Housing Trust Silicon Valley, according to a news release issued Feb. 29.

The Sonoma County Housing Fund partnership is a $10 million initiative with the chamber working to secure local investments to help create affordable housing while Housing Trust, a nonprofit community loan fund, underwrites, approves and administers the loans.

Four other chambers were also selected: The Atascadero, Oceanside and Santa Maria Valley chambers in California, and the Santa Fe chamber in New Mexico.

The award recognizes programs that follow the Western Association of Chamber Executives’s core competency areas, including strengthening the local economy, promoting and improving the community, political action, representing interest of business with government, and building business relationships.

Santa Rosa Metro Chamber CEO Peter Rumble said in an email the award validates the chamber’s decision to create the program and the positive impact the program has had. He said it should be a goal for all chambers.

“The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber has a history of making significant contributions to the community, and this recognition affirms that our work on housing is a part of that legacy,” Rumble said. “I’m hopeful that this kind of recognition will help build awareness of the fund so more developers can access it, and more donors are willing to invest in it.“

The chamber wanted to accelerate housing development by helping to finance “predevelopment costs,” often a significant obstacle that prevents otherwise financially viable projects from beginning construction.

The fund was launched in early 2020 with seed investment from Kaiser Permanente. It was able to help finance three projects that would create 250 affordable housing units.

According to the news release, the initial success of the launch led to additional investment from Kaiser Permanente and Community Foundation Sonoma County. The housing fund is able to bring in nearly four times the amount of capital from Silicon Valley to match locally raised investment, based on the agreement with Housing Trust Silicon Valley.

As the loans are repaid, the funds are recycled into new developments, according to previous Press Democrat reporting. The Metro Chamber doesn’t make a profit and uses the interest income to cover transaction costs.

So far the program has funded Shiloh Terrace in Windsor, the Siesta Senior Apartments just outside Sonoma, and the Stony Point Flats and Acme Family Apartments in Santa Rosa.

The program has also contributed funding to two upcoming housing projects from Phoenix Development Co., which includes a third phase of the Pullman Lofts in Santa Rosa and a development at 200 and 209 B St. in downtown Santa Rosa.

Rumble said in an email that these new projects are very recent deals and are still going through predevelopment work.

“The big advantage of the Sonoma County Housing Fund is that we are available to finance these early costs, which isn’t typical in the commercial market,” he said. “So, we are able to accelerate development by making financing easier and cheaper.”

A spokesperson from the city said a development review pre-application was submitted for the potential project located at 200 and 290 B Street, in the existing Wells Fargo building between Third and Fourth streets.

The proposed project would bring 71 units of multifamily workforce housing and additional commercial space and amenities.

The exterior of both buildings, current site conditions and existing parking lot would be retained.

The Housing Trust Silicon Valley website says the Housing Fund provided an acquisition loan of $7.2 million to Phoenix Development.

The second project, confirmed by Phoenix Development co-owner Loren Brueggemann, includes a third phase of the Pullman Lofts, which would construct a proposed 70 units in a new building across from the complex’s Building C.

The news release said investing in these developments has produced 583 homes so far. And, with the average household size being 2.5 in Sonoma County, project leaders estimate 1,457 individuals have benefited.

“While the Sonoma County Housing Fund isn’t the single solution, it is an important step forward,” Rumble said in the news release. “With the results we’ve seen so far, I’m hopeful we will be able to raise even more capital for the fund so we can build on this success.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.