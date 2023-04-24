Santa Rosa nonprofit community relations manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“We live in a world where you can be anything and the most important thing to be, is yourself. Being authentically you will get you further in life and the rewards are more meaningful, ” says Dalton Wiley.

A lesson Wiley has no doubt incorporated into his job for the past two years as community relations manager for the nonprofit Becoming Independent which helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities live meaningful and productive lives.

”I have been with this trailblazing organization for nearly seven years and have had the opportunity to influence change and create an impact in our community that is both personally and professionally rewarding, Wiley says.

On the personal side, Wiley says his son two-year-old son Gavin has taught him to slow down and enjoy life’s moments.

In the business world, Wiley credits the successful launch and completion of Becoming Independent’s first ever capital campaign as his greatest professional accomplishment.

The campaign raised nearly three million dollars for Becoming Independent’s program headquarters, an achievement Wiley calls a significant milestone for the organization.

Growing the program remains on the list for 2023 with a new event center that offers vocational training and workforce development for Becoming Independent’s clientele.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“One of the advantages, for me, is an eagerness to learn and absorb important skills from different leaders and peers around me. These opportunities have helped me grow professionally and develop my own leadership skills.

The not-so-great thing is also my eagerness to learn and not always having an appropriate work life balance. That eagerness is what keeps me working late, responding to emails, and planning out the days ahead.“