Santa Rosa owner of Redding radio station KKXS on its format switch from sports to oldies

When the news broke Tuesday that Redding’s KKXS Radio was shifting its format from sports to classic oldies, just a couple of days after the San Francisco 49ers lost the Super Bowl to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, it seemed like a simple case of cause and effect.

But that’s not the case at all.

“The 49ers loss had nothing to do with this change, which took a couple of months of planning,” said Dave Shakes, senior vice president for Results Radio, which owns the station. “We are very proud to have been affiliates for the 49ers and Giants.”

Results Radio is a Northern California 12-station group with headquarters in Santa Rosa but no station here, instead operating stations in Redding, Chico and Yuba City-Marysville. It sold its Santa Rosa stations in 2006 after operating stations here since 1994-.

The Redding station format has changed from “XS Sports” to “96 K-T-O,” with a ‘60s-’70s Oldies format. With the change, it is uncertain whether the San Francisco Giants will have a radio home in the Redding market.

“This is a business decision based on a terrific opportunity to serve a larger audience,” Shakes said. “96 K-T-O and 60s 70s Oldies will fill a hole in the Redding market for the wide-appeal of America’s greatest pop music.”

