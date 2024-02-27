Santa Rosa resident opens first local mobile rage room

There aren’t many places where it’s acceptable to smash a TV with a jackhammer or take a golf club to a car door, let alone in a safe environment.

But Larkfield-Wikiup resident Justin Brown is giving people a place to let out their rage with his mobile Blackout Rage Room.

On select Saturdays, Brown parks his mobile rage room at Santa Rosa’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts and has hosted private pop-up events over the last year, inviting Sonoma County residents to relieve stress by engaging in a bit of sanctioned destruction.

He’s set up shop for birthdays, graduations, holiday parties and even people finalizing their divorce.

“It’s an interesting way of seeing human behavior,” Brown said.

There’s no exact date when rage rooms, also known as smash rooms or break rooms, were created but Vice reported that the first rage room opened in Japan in 2008.

Its popularity of being a place to throw an adult tantrum expanded across the globe and eventually hit the U.S. people looking for a place to unleash their anger or relieve some stress in a controlled environment.

There are a handful of these smash rooms throughout the Bay Area, but the concept is a new one for Sonoma County.

Brown got his start as a musician, traveling up and down the California coast playing live at wineries. When COVID hit, the New Jersey native became inspired after watching his wife work with her students in schools in Napa County.

He said kids were picking up unhealthy habits because they “had nothing else to do” and no proper way of relieving stress in a safe environment.

He first had the idea to open his rage room in a brick-and-mortar location but felt a lot of pushback because not many people knew the concept of a rage room.

“People every once in a while would be like, ‘this is just going to bring out more aggression,’” Brown said.

The search turned into a two-year-long process Brown was preparing to give up on until a friend suggested putting his concept on wheels.

He had a special trailer custom built in Utah big enough for people to comfortably fit inside, brought it back to Sonoma County and started to gather TVs, computers, car doors with removed windows, toaster ovens, lamps, abandoned appliances — anything that could be demolished with a blow.

Brown inspects each piece to make sure glass, inks or liquids that could cause additional harm are removed.

Smashers can also bring items of their own but they must be approved by Brown.

For any naysayers, Brown said, he has rules in place to also ensure customer safety. He provides helmets, gloves and goggles that customers must wear at all times and makes sure customers wear closed-toe shoes.

Customers under the age of 13 must be accompanied by an adult and only a limited number of people are allowed to be in the rage room at once.

Once a customer has smashed something to pieces, Brown sweeps it all up and properly disposes the remains, working with e-waste Sonoma to ensure disposal is done correctly and safely.

“It’s very interesting because I’m kind of creating the blueprint (for rage rooms) and navigating as I go,” Brown said.

Those who participate in Brown’s rage room vary. He said 85% of customers are just there to have a good time destroying things. About 15%, he said, are really going through something like a break-up or loss of a loved one.

One customer brought in things of their own that reminded them of a childhood trauma.

Another customer had just lost their 2-month-old baby and needed to let it all out, he said.

Brown emphasizes that he is not a therapist, and his rage room should not be used as a replacement for therapy or anger management.

“It’s designed to have fun,” he said. “It’s very cathartic, but I just want people to know that hammering is not therapy at all.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.