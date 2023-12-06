Santa Rosa sees more community events, safety efforts to encourage foot traffic downtown

This story is part of a series. To read more stories, go here .

Everyone has a theory of what downtown Santa Rosa needs to thrive.

Of the more than 250 people who responded to a recent Press Democrat query, the majority cited more events, less crime, and better parking and transportation alternatives.

They also cite the need to physically reunify Courthouse Square and Railroad Square. And while that’s not going to happen any time soon, the other priorities reflect how Santa Rosa’s downtown is in some ways defined by perception rather than reality.

The fact is, there already are more events and less crime, and as for the parking and transportation, let’s just say it’s a work in progress. Here’s a look at how the myths stack up against the facts.

More events taking place in downtown

Santa Rosa resident Gary Lentz said that while there are great businesses to in the city to attract people, there need to be more night spots, Courthouse Square’s event space isn’t used enough.

While Lentz agrees that the planned residential projects will help bring people downtown, that’s not enough.

“I think more bars with bands would be great,” Lentz said.

Alice, who didn’t want to give her last name, has lived downtown for seven and a half years.

She misses when live music would play in some of the parklets and wants to see more events in the city’s center.

“I like coming to happy hours downtown, visiting my friends and I wanted to be able to walk and not drive,” she said. “I like the live music … and I would like to see more (of it).”

Revitalizing Santa Rosa’s downtown has been a topic of discussions and essays ever since shelter-in-place orders lifted. Many businesses embraced a work-from-home model while others adopted a hybrid model and downsized to smaller offices.

But studies across the country say complete return-to-office efforts won’t provide the spark downtowns need to revive. A special Zoom event held by Politico in 2021 brought together city officials and planners to discuss how to fix America’s ailing downtowns.

Ideas that emerged included creating outdoor spaces with cultural events, rethinking street design to accommodate vehicles, bikes and pedestrians, moving parking areas further out and making downtown attractive for diverse segments of the population in terms of age, race and ethnicity.

In Santa Rosa, those things are easier said than done.

Since the unveiling of the renovated and reunited Courthouse Square in 2017, many hoped that there would be more events held in the space. It wasn’t until recently that this became the case.

In 2020, Mercedes Hernandez, owner of the Holee Vintage store on Fourth Street started The SoCo Market, a market for millennial business owners, in downtown Cotati. She had noticed that many people who lost their jobs during the pandemic used the opportunity to start a business of their own.

Hernandez wanted to give small businesses, particularly those owned by millennials, a place to show off their goods. She said as the market grew in popularity, Santa Rosa reached out and asked her asking to bring her market to Courthouse Square.

She said as they’ve continued to operate downtown, now with more than 100 vendors, attendance has grown to include people from outside the North Bay.

“(These visitors) are also checking out the downtown area and visiting a lot of local shops and restaurants,” Hernandez said. “It’s kind of put Santa Rosa on the map a little bit more.”

Dozens of events and gatherings were canceled in 2020 when the pandemic shut down nearly everything. Data from the Santa Rosa economic development report found that only five special event permits for downtown Santa Rosa were issued that year.

The city has continued to issue more events permits as restrictions have lifted.

The report states the city issued 29 special events permits between January and June of this year. As of June 1, an additional 14 were issued.

The Santa Rosa Metro Chamber of Commerce has also hosted many events that take place in downtown while also bringing outside events to the area supported by the Chamber.

The chamber is slated to host 70 events, such as the Fall Fun Fest around Halloween, annual tree lighting and Winter Lights Skating, in downtown Santa Rosa in 2023, one event more than in 2022.

The Railroad Square Historic Association also hosts its fair share of events with live music and holiday related activities.

Cadance Allinson is executive director for the Downtown Action Organization. It’s great to see because I think finding new audiences and bringing them downtown is huge,” she said. “Most weekends there’s something happening here and same with the summers. There’s just a lot going on.”