Santa Rosa senior community resilience planner wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

“At WRA and as Senior Community Resiliency Planner, I really care about how to thoughtfully and effectively bring people and money together to one, get things done and two, get them done in a more resilient way for years to come,” says Molly Curley O’Brien.

“I am an expert community collaborator and highly skilled systems designer, having extensive work experience in policy implementation at the local government level, political engagement and government relations at the state level, and budget and project management at the nonprofit director level.”

Though Curley O’Brien has only recently joined WRA Inc., she has held various related positions in her career, and has also worked on political campaigns, as well as nonprofit projects, especially with youth.

O’Brien finds a lot of joy in not only her work, but also in activities such as fundraising for her daugher’s school and partnering with Santa Rosa’s Board of Community Services to fix up her neighborhood park.

In a business sense, what is the greatest thing about being under 40; and then what is the worst?

“The greatest thing about being this age right now is all of the experience, perspective, urgency, empathy, and love we are bringing with us forward to make this world better.

Workers over 40 are only about half as likely, or less, to get a job offer than younger workers if employers know their age. That statistic is exacerbated for women and people of color. It is all against federal law but it still happens and it isn’t ok. What is the solution? Making sure whole teams have that experience, perspective, urgency, empathy, and love listed above to hold each other accountable and to a high standard.”