Santa Rosa site for new home care business

Peter Holewinski, former owner of a home care business, opened the doors to City Wide Facility Solutions at 1400 North Dutton Ave., Suite 9 in Santa Rosa.

The firm stated he began his career in multi-national banking and corporate finance where he managed business organizations and teams in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Europe and the United Kingdom.

"By working with teams in diverse cultures, I learned a lot about patience and how to problem solve," added Holewinski. "That experience helped shaped my skills in client management and support which will prove to be very fruitful as I continue to build the City Wide brand here in the Northern Bay area."