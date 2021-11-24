Santa Rosa Symphony names development director, marketing executive

Eman Isadiar has been named director of development and Brenda Fox has been promoted to director of marketing and patron services by the Santa Rosa Symphony.

Isadiar is set to start work Dec. 1 at the organization, the resident orchestra of the Green Music Center at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

He formerly was executive director for the Bear Valley Music Festival, the group stated. Before that, he worked for Festival Opera in Walnut Creek, Golden State Youth Orchestra in Palo Alto and the Fremont Symphony Orchestra.

The San Rafael resident holds a bachelor’s degree in music in piano performance from San Francisco State University.

Fox has been with the Sonoma County symphony since 2013, when she joined as patron services manager

Santa Rosa Symphony President and CEO Alan Silow said Isadiar has “strong fund development skills and long-standing administrative experience with Northern California performing arts.”

Silow said Fox has “already brought a fresh perspective to her new role and has the confidence, drive, imagination and attention to detail required to successfully direct the operations of the Marketing Department."

The third-oldest professional orchestra in California, Santa Rosa Symphony’s performance schedule in addition to special events has 21 classical series concerts (seven sets), seven discovery dress rehearsal concerts, a three-concert family series and a four-concert pops series.