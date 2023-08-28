Santa Rosa’s Anderson Zeigler law firm adds attorney-owner

Anderson Zeigler has announced Ryan F. Thomas as an attorney and shareholder with its firm.

Thomas, a Sonoma State University graduate, has experience in civil, real estate, business, construction and intellectual property law.

A news release from the company stated, “Ryan’s background and expertise, along with his active involvement and commitment to our community, enhances the services the Firm can provide to our clients.”

According to his bio, Thomas joined Anderson Zeigler as a shareholder this year. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Sonoma State and his law degree from Golden Gate University. During law school, he was the managing editor of the institution’s law review during law school, and a moot court finalist.

He is also a graduate of Leadership Santa Rosa and coaches youth lacrosse, among other activities.