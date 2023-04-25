Santa Rosa’s assistant city manager wins North Bay Forty Under 40 award

If you ever wondered what an assistant city manager does, let Daryel Dunston Sr. explain how he serves Santa Rosa.

His job includes providing legislative and policy guidance to the city council while supervising the Planning and Economic Development Department, Housing and Community Services Department, Information Technology Department, and the Office of Community Engagement and Violence Prevention Partnership.

Dunston, who was appointed eight months ago, has a graduate degree from the Goldman School of Public Policy at UC Berkeley. He previously served as deputy city administrator in Oakland where he and his team worked to address the housing crisis and reduce the number of unsheltered invidivuals.

The Philadelphia native has also served as senior director of the San Francisco Foundation, where he worked on regional housing solutions and funding initiatives.

In fact, Dunston considers his greatest professional challenge to be addressing the affordable housing and homelessness crisis.

What are your top professional goals in 2023?

“Establishing an Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District (EIFD) in partnership with Sonoma County,” Dunston says.

Why do you think you were nominated? “I try to lead with humility, connecting with people on a human level, and I focus on solutions and building bridges, which seems to resonate with people of all professional ranks and ethnicities.”

The father of two enjoys weekend road trips with the family and when asked what the number one thing he wanted to accomplish by the time he turned 40, he responded, that he would like to “Break 80 in a round of golf.”