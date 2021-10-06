Santa Rosa’s Burbank Housing promotes, adds to management to prep for expansion

Ben Wickham, current chief operating officer for Burbank Housing, has had the title, vice president of Operations, added to his job description, retaining his COO title at the nonprofit affordable housing project organization.

Meanwhile, the Santa Rosa-based nonprofit announced Efren Carrillo, currently director of Development and Government Relations, has been promoted to vice president of Residential Development.

“Our restructuring aligns us with larger affordable housing firms and, coupled with the recent purchase of our new headquarters, sets us up for success in larger markets,” said Larry Florin, Burbank Housing’s President and CEO. “It moves us out of the ‘Mom and Pop’ realm and aligns us with our current growth trajectory.”

Wickham joined Burbank Housing in April 2020. The group stated he will continue overseeing operations for the organization.

Carrillo has worked with Burbank Housing since 2017 and, with his promotion, will oversee Burbank’s development efforts, which include development, homeownership, construction and rehabilitation programs.

Burbank Housing also promoted project manager Jocelyn Lin to associate director of development and Richard Wallach to senior director of housing finance and business development.

They join Charlie Crowe, who was hired as director of portfolio finance early this year.