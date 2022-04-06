Santa Rosa's CannaCraft to merge with San Diego cannabis dispensary chain

CannaCraft, a large Santa Rosa cannabis producer, plans to merge with March and Ash, a San Diego area-based dispensary chain, a company spokesman confirmed Wednesday morning.

Forbes magazine initially reported the merger. Company officials were unavailable for comment, but a company spokesperson also confirmed media reports that the umbrella company will operate under the name Groundwork Holding Inc.

The merger agreement will be crafted for “efficiency purposes,” but no layoffs are on the horizon as a result, he added. A new board will be formed under the combined company, Forbes added in its April 4 article.

Founded in 2014, CannaCraft is a large producer of cannabis products such as topicals, vaping devices and beverages, including a CBD-infused root beer. Its roots go back to legacy cultivation days in the 1980s, when co-founder Dennis Hunter first taught himself how to grow cannabis as a young adult in Mendocino County. Hunter has remained a pillar in the cannabis community since.

It also manages a farm that ties the company back to its founders’ roots — which culminated in a product designed to use proceeds in sales to help those languishing in prison on federal drug crimes. The Farmer and the Felon proceeds are earmarked to support the Last Prisoner Project, a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, activists and artists working on prison reform and social justice issues. Hunter and his business partner, Ned Fussell, were introduced to the Last Prisoner Project during a benefit party at Jim Belushi’s house in Los Angeles.

Within three months of hitting most cannabis dispensary shelves and making an online presence, the Farmer and the Felon raked in $1 million in gross revenue.

For CannaCraft, the opportunity to merge with March and Ash provides the Sonoma County company a strong foothold into the Southern California marketplace.

March and Ash operates two dispensaries in downtown San Diego, another two in Chula Vista east of the city as well as one each in Vista (north county), Imperial Beach and Imperial Valley (both on the east side of the county). All jurisdictions allow for adult, recreational sales under the guidelines set forth by the passage of Proposition 64 passed by California voters in 2016.

This story is developing.

