Santa Rosa's Exchange Bank declares Q3 dividend

Matching the amount it declared in the previous quarter, the Exchange Bank board of directors has declared a $1.02-per-share third-quarter dividend.

Given to holders of common stock outstanding of record at the close of business on November 26, 2021, the Santa Rosa-based community bank stated the dividend will be paid December 10. It noted that 50.44% of the bank’s cash dividend goes to the Doyle Trust which funds the Doyle Scholarships at the Santa Rosa Junior College.

The Business Journal reported Nov. 3 that Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) posted third-quarter net income improvement. The $9.85 million for that quarter was up by over 23% from a year before. It also tops the second-quarter earnings of $8.22 million, reported in early August.