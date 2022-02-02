Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank hires senior commercial underwriter

Cindy Hume has been hired by Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank as vice president and senior commercial underwriter in the Construction and Mortgage Lending Department.

The bank stated Hume will “analyze and underwrite loans ensuring both credit quality and compliance.”

Prior to Exchange Bank, Hume was a vice president and senior commercial underwriter at Summit State Bank, also based in Santa Rosa. Before entering the banking industry, Exchange Bank noted, Hume worked for a local subcontractor.

She earned a bachelor’s degree from Sonoma State University and holds a master’s degree from the University of Southern California.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank has assets of $3.5 billion and operates 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville and Trust & Investment Management offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley.