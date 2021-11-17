Santa Rosa's Exchange Bank hires Tom Duryea as chief banking officer

Tom Duryea has been hired as executive vice president and chief banking officer for Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank.

“I am confident that the wealth of high-level experience that Tom brings to this position will serve the Bank well,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO.

The bank stated that Duryea will report to Sanderson and be responsible “for contributing to the strategic direction of the bank with a focus on the customer facing areas.” Those include retail, wholesale lending, residential and consumer lending, and “product innovation and delivery.”

“I have a passion for community banking and I am honored to join the exceptional team at Exchange Bank,” said Duryea. “It is the hard work and imagination of local business owners that create the culture, lifestyle and experiences that make Sonoma County unique. I commit to focusing our team’s expertise in resourcing the finance needs of local business owners as we partner together to create resiliency, growth, opportunity and our shared future here in Sonoma County.”

Duryea recently served as CEO of Summit Bank, a women-founded community bank in Oakland. Prior to that he was president and chief executive officer at Summit State Bank in Sonoma County for eight years.

He resigned in April 2016 in what was described as an amicable split. The Business Journal reported several days later that a board member resigned in protest over the change and that at least one large shareholder in the bank supported a leadership change, citing low financial performance.