Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank names banking, construction veterans to advisory board

Howard Daulton and Keith Woods have been appointed to Exchange Bank’s newly formed advisory board, the Santa Rosa-based institution announced.

Daulton was previously employed by Exchange Bank for 10 years as senior vice president for corporate and business development. His other career milestones include being past president of Bank of Petaluma, which was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2007.

Woods led North Coast Builders Exchange as CEO for over 20 years. In December, he retired from the organization that serves building industry members in Sonoma, Mendocino, Lake and Napa counties. Previously, he was president and CEO of the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce, a position he held for 13 years.

“We are delighted to have these two well-respected community leaders lay the foundation for our advisory board,” said Troy Sanderson, president and CEO, Exchange Bank, in the news release. “They will focus on growing awareness of the bank’s products and services, nurture new business relationships and advise the board of directors and executive management on emerging business trends in the community.”