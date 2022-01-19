Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank names Fabia Butler to lead marketing

Fabia Butler is the new vice president and director of marketing and community relations for Santa Rosa-based Exchange Bank

She most recently served in marketing and corporate communications leadership roles with First Republic Bank, Bank of the West and Kaiser Permanente, Exchange Bank stated. From 2000–2016, she held marketing and community relations positions for Novato-based Bank of Marin.

“I am thrilled to return to my roots of community banking and am honored to join such a well-respected organization that has made a meaningful difference in Sonoma County,” stated Butler.

Founded in 1890, Exchange Bank reports assets of $3.5 billion and 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley.