Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank names new business banking officer

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
February 8, 2022, 6:10PM
Joseph Maurer is the new vice president and business banking officer for Exchange Bank, the institution announced.

Prior to joining the Santa Rosa-based bank in August 2021, Maurer was vice president, senior credit analyst and underwriter at United Business Bank, Poppy Bank and North Valley Business Bank. He also held a similar role at National Bank of the Redwoods and gained insurance underwriting experience at Allied Insurance, the bank stated.

Maurer graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with emphasis in marketing.

