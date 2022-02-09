Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank names new business banking officer

Joseph Maurer is the new vice president and business banking officer for Exchange Bank, the institution announced.

Prior to joining the Santa Rosa-based bank in August 2021, Maurer was vice president, senior credit analyst and underwriter at United Business Bank, Poppy Bank and North Valley Business Bank. He also held a similar role at National Bank of the Redwoods and gained insurance underwriting experience at Allied Insurance, the bank stated.

Maurer graduated from San Jose State University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration with emphasis in marketing.