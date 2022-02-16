Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank promotes executive to lead retail banking

Rick Mossi has been promoted by Exchange Bank to senior vice president of retail banking.

The Santa Rosa-based institution stated that Mossi will be responsible for overseeing its branch network, telephone customer care center and business services sales team.

Mossi has 20 years of regional and branch management experience with Exchange Bank, according to the institution. Before that, Mossi worked for Bank of America in Northern California in various retail and lending roles.

The bank has assets of $3.5 billion with 17 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville, and trust and investment offices in Santa Rosa, Roseville and Silicon Valley.