Santa Rosa’s Exchange Bank Q3 earnings rise 23%

In line with the current banking trends, Exchange Bank (OTC: EXSR) posted third-quarter net income improvement Tuesday.

The $9.85 million surpasses last year’s results for the same period by over 23%, the Santa Rosa-based community bank reported. It also tops the second quarter’s $8.22 million, reported in early August.

“We feel like we’re beginning to see signs things are returning and working toward normalcy,” Exchange Bank President and CEO Troy Sanderson said, adding, “We’re not there though.”

Still, the year has shaped up to show annual net income growth of over 8% for the first nine months, through Sept. 30.

Bank officials are keeping a steely eye on key barometers of the community bank’s performance. Net interest income, defined as the difference between revenue generated by interest-bearing assets and the costs of servicing liabilities, dipped slightly in the third quarter to $23.99 million. It was $24 million in 2020, a year filled with heavy loan activity.

About $110 million in loans were left on the books, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Shari DeMaris reported. The amount has gone down from $182 million as of June 30.

“We feel our customers are successful at getting their loans forgiven,” she said of the Paycheck Protection Program administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

When companies faced government shutdowns that started in March 2020, the feds stepped up with stimulus plans that allowed American firms to apply and receive funds to keep their payrolls going. Then, they may apply for forgiveness on these loans.

In the last year, customers who received an influx of funds helped to increase deposit balances by over 18% to $497.23 million from a year before. Deposit growth was also bolstered by government stimulus checks sent to individuals.

What’s more, Exchange Bank operating expenses have decreased in this last quarter by over 8%, to $1.53 million. Much of this drop can be attributed to about $2 million to a 2020 upgrade of the bank’s accounting software that serves as the foundation to its operating system platform.

And non-interest income, derived by fees, rose to $5.55 million last quarter from $5.22 million a year before.

DeMaris said she’s not surprised by any of the outcomes and stressed the Sonoma County bank will remain focused on “consistency” as it weathers an economy “chugging along” in recovery from a pandemic.

With assets of $3.5 billion at quarter end, Exchange Bank is a community bank founded in 1890. It manages 18 retail branches in Sonoma County, a commercial branch in Roseville as well as trust and investment offices in its home base of Santa Rosa, along with those in Roseville and the Silicon Valley.

